1 hour ago via Detroit Free Press
What’s up with the Atlanta Hawks rumor? Dumars, 53, didn’t add to the rumor mill on his second straight appearance on ESPN’s daily NBA talkfest, “The Jump” this week. Dumars said: “It’s an honor to be considered for any of these jobs. There’s only 30 of these jobs in the world. If I’m fortunate enough to be with the Hawks or anyone else, I look at it as a great opportunity because these are tough jobs.”

Storyline: Hawks Front Office
“I told Magic after we bumped into each other and had a little exchange, not too many kids can come into this game and win a championship like he did back in ’80,” Jackson said at the NBA Draft Combine. “They’re just not that way. They’re not that mature. Of course, he was a sophomore when he came out. It’s just really tough. The maturation level, particularly the education the game has stepped to, the amount of work it takes physically, mentally, the preparation. We don’t expect a whole lot.”
1 hour ago via Newsday

Thornwell met with at least 14 teams this past week, including San Antonio, Orlando, Miami, Brooklyn, Denver, Golden State, Milwaukee, Detroit, Portland, Atlanta and Dallas. He knew of at least one private workout scheduled with the Trail Blazers.
1 hour ago via The State

Storyline: Draft Combine
