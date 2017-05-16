Atlanta is considering a number of candidates, includin…
Atlanta is considering a number of candidates, including Griffin, Joe Dumars, Houston vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, and New York Knicks director of player personnel Mark Hughes, sources said. Altanta is also planning to discuss the GM opening with television analysts and former players Chauncey Billups and Brent Barry, league sources told The Vertical. Houston has granted permission to Atlanta to discuss the opening with Rosas, its No. 2 executive behind GM Daryl Morey, league sources said. New York has granted permission on Hughes too, league sources said.
May 16, 2017 | 11:05 am EDT Update
Jon Rothstein: Stephen Thompson Jr. will return to Oregon State next season, per a source. Entered 2017 NBA Draft without an agent.
Jon Rothstein: George King will return to Colorado next season, per a source. Originally entered 2017 NBA Draft without an agent.
Jeff Goodman: Bucks workout today: Hamidou Diallo, Deng Adel, L.J. Peak, Nigel Hayes, Sterling Brown and Jalen Moore.
Griffin’s contract expires at the end of June, and the Cavaliers could choose to hold onto Griffin past the end of the team’s playoffs run and the NBA draft on June 22 and forbid him to engage Orlando until the cusp of July 1 free agency. For Gilbert, it could be a stall tactic in hopes of making Orlando grow tired of waiting on Griffin and eventually offering its job elsewhere; or Gilbert could be planning to relent and let Griffin discuss the Orlando job with officials at the end of the Cavaliers’ playoff run. So far, Cleveland hasn’t made a substantive offer to Griffin, league sources told The Vertical.
Orlando is planning to start interviews with president candidates soon and hopes to meet with several possible candidates, including Milwaukee GM John Hammond and Kevin McHale, who is working in television now, league sources told The Vertical. Hammond has one year left on his contract, and Milwaukee ownership has discussed the possibility of a succession plan into a new regime.
Orlando has conducted an interview with interim GM Matt Lloyd, league sources told The Vertical. Lloyd is a holdover from former GM Rob Hennigan’s staff and is well regarded inside and outside the organization.