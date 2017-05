Furkan Korkmaz, similar to Dario Saric’s situation last year, has a buyout in his contract playing professional basketball in his native Turkey that would allow him to join the NBA. But, unlike Saric, who was the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Korkmaz went No. 26 in 2016. That means a great deal because Korkmaz’s slotted NBA salary in the 2017-18 season would be $1.22 million. Saric’s, meanwhile, was $2.32 million during his recently completed rookie year with the Sixers after spending two seasons with Anadolu Efes in Istanbul. Since the league limits how much every team can contribute toward a buyout, it might not be financially feasible for the 19-year-old Korkmaz to join the Sixers now