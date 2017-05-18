Brian Lewis: But a source told me as of yet, the #Hawks…
Brian Lewis: But a source told me as of yet, the #Hawks haven’t contacted the #Nets for permission to talk to Langdon.
May 17, 2017 | 8:43 pm EDT Update
Furkan Korkmaz, similar to Dario Saric’s situation last year, has a buyout in his contract playing professional basketball in his native Turkey that would allow him to join the NBA. But, unlike Saric, who was the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Korkmaz went No. 26 in 2016. That means a great deal because Korkmaz’s slotted NBA salary in the 2017-18 season would be $1.22 million. Saric’s, meanwhile, was $2.32 million during his recently completed rookie year with the Sixers after spending two seasons with Anadolu Efes in Istanbul. Since the league limits how much every team can contribute toward a buyout, it might not be financially feasible for the 19-year-old Korkmaz to join the Sixers now.
“I believe he’s got a desire to come (to Philadelphia),” Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo said on Wednesday at the team’s training facility. “He’s actually really long and he’s growing. He might be 6-7, 6-8 now and with ball skills. (He’s a) good decision-maker, shot-maker (and) does a lot of good things — very interesting player.”
While Korkmaz has put on nine or 10 pounds, he still needs to get stronger and gain more high-level experience. Colangelo saw Korkmaz play and then sat down to talk with him in Spain during the last week of April. Colangelo said he thinks Korkmaz is “emotionally ready (for the NBA, but) I think physically he’s got a ways to go. Dario was probably farther along, age-wise and experience-wise, when he was coming over.”