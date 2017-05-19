The Hawks have held one pre-draft workout in Atlanta with UCLA’s Aaron Holiday, Utah’s Kyle Kuzma, St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams and Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado. They are expected to resume and ramp up workouts this month.
May 19, 2017 | 1:28 pm EDT Update
Nick Collison isn’t done playing. At least, that’s what he says. “I plan to play [next year] for sure,” Collison said. “I wasn’t sure going into the season how I would feel at the end of the year, but I still enjoy playing, and I enjoy being around the group. I enjoy being on the team, and I still think I have something to offer.”
Now is his chance. And considering he wants to keep playing, considering the directions both Collison and the Thunder are heading, a return to Oklahoma City is no guarantee. “I’ve been treated great here, and I’ve had great experiences here, and it’s been the best basketball years of my life for sure playing here,” Collison said. “Hopefully it’ll work out, but that’s the way it goes. There’s no answers today.”
Yet, the Thunder didn’t give him much playing time this season. And that’s something which could lead to an amicable breakup this summer. “This will be the second season I’m not 100 percent sure what’s going to happen next,” Collison said. “I was going to play for the Iowa Falls Cadets and then play for the [Kansas] Jayhawks, and then the one year I didn’t know was the draft, and then I’ve had all extensions.”