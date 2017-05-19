The Hawks were assigned 12 players to interview at the recently completed NBA Scouting Combine. There were 67 draft-eligible players at the combine in Chicago where many took part in drills and scrimmages. NBA teams are assigned players for individual interviews. The Hawks interviewed: Jarrett Allen, Texas, Center; Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, Point Guard; John Collins, Wake Forest, Power Forward; T.J. Leaf, UCLA, Power Forward; Frank Jackson, Duke, Point Guard; Monte Morris, Iowa State, Point Guard; Harry Giles, Duke, Center; Dillon Brooks, Oregon, Small Forward; Donovan Mitchell, Louisville, Shooting Guard; Dwayne Bacon, Florida State, Small Forward; Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, Power Forward; Justin Patton, Creighton, Center.
