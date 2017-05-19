Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Atlanta requested the opportunity to talk with Portland GM Neil Olshey about its vacant GM job, but was denied permission.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Atlanta requested the oppo…
Joe Vardon: If the Cavs win tonight, they tie the record for consecutive playoff victories with 13, dating to Game 5 of the 2016 Finals
Brian Robb: Team source tells me that #Celtics will start Gerald Green in place of Amir Johnson for Game 2 vs. #Cavaliers.
But just how good could he be if he were, say, 6-foot-4? “I’d be the best player ever, and everybody would think that,” Thomas said with a chuckle while making an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. “No question about it.”
“It’s always, ‘He’s good, and he’s 5-9.’ I’m trying to look past it, but I guess it’s never going to go away,” Thomas continued. “It’s always going to be, ‘Well, he’s 5-9.’ And I’m never gonna be OK with it.”
Marc J. Spears: The Warriors say Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) & Zaza Pachulia (right heel contusion) are questionable for Game 3 at Spurs.
Connor Letourneau: Kevon Looney, who has been out since April 4 with a strained left hip, is listed as doubtful for Game 3.