Adrian Wojnarowski: Hawks search is ongoing, but probing on Olshey shows a possible willingness to spend significant money for elite executives.
May 19, 2017 | 8:08 pm EDT Update
Howard Beck: MVP finalists, as announced on @NBAonTNT: Russell Westbrook James Harden Kawhi Leonard Winner announced at June 26 awards show.
Ira Winderman: No MVP for LeBron. The three finalists are Westbrook, Harden and Leonard. So LeBron can win Finals and not be at awards ceremony.
Jay King: Gerald Green helped swing CHI series, but understands this ones different: “That series is so far over with I can’t even think about that.”
Gary Washburn: Jordan Mickey is active for the #Celtics tonight. James Young is inactive. #Cavaliers.
Scott Kushner: Robert Pack is no longer on the #Pelicans staff. He’s trying to land a G-League head coaching job, per his agent Warren LeGarie.