Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta tried to take a big swing for Olshey, Portland’s President of Basketball Operations. Blazers ownership didn’t budge.
May 19, 2017 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
AJ Neuharth-Keusch: LeBron hasn’t finished outside the top three in MVP voting since 2007-08, when he was fourth.
NBA star Isaiah Thomas opened up about how he was able to overcome a recent family tragedy through basketball, saying in an interview with “Good Morning America” that despite having second thoughts about continuing with his season, he wasn’t one to take “the easy way out.”
“I know them other guys in that locker room is depending on me,” Thomas said. “And that’s what helped me get through at that time. Basketball is what keeps me sane,” he added. “I couldn’t let that go.” Thomas said he and his family are “taking it day by day.”
“Those first two games against the Bulls … that was probably the toughest games of my life,” Thomas admitted. “And then after that, I started being able to control where my mind’s going while in on the court. When I get on the court … I’m not thinking about anything that’s going on, really, in my life. It’s just when that game is over, then reality hits,” Thomas said.
May 19, 2017 | 8:08 pm EDT Update
Howard Beck: MVP finalists, as announced on @NBAonTNT: Russell Westbrook James Harden Kawhi Leonard Winner announced at June 26 awards show.