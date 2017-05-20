USA Today Sports

Marc Stein: The Atlanta Hawks have secured permission t…

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 20, 2017 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
Agravanis is a “draft & stash” player of the Atlanta Hawks and among the people that watched him have a really solid match last night from the seats of “Sinan Erdem” was Mike Budenhozler. How does the Greek forward feel about the presence of the Hawks head coach in the tournament? “It’s something that definitely gives me an extra motivation as well,” he said to Eurohoops. “But right now all I care about is Olympiacos. And how to win the trophy.”
17 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home