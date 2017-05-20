Agravanis is a “draft & stash” player of the Atlanta Hawks and among the people that watched him have a really solid match last night from the seats of “Sinan Erdem” was Mike Budenhozler. How does the Greek forward feel about the presence of the Hawks head coach in the tournament? “It’s something that definitely gives me an extra motivation as well,” he said to Eurohoops. “But right now all I care about is Olympiacos. And how to win the trophy.”
Agravanis is a “draft & stash” player of the At…
May 20, 2017 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) probable and Zaza Pachulia (right heel contusion) is out for Game 3 against Spurs.
Tom Orsborn: Pop on if Tim helps #Spurs by being at practice: “Tim can’t help us a lick. He can’t play dead anymore. He just comes for the free lunch.”
Enes Kanter is “in high spirits,” a representative said Saturday morning, and hopeful that he’ll be able to return to the United States after being detained in Romania with a canceled Turkish passport.
The Thunder is working with the U.S. government to bring Kanter back to America, said Hadis Fetic, Kanter’s executive assistant. “To be honest, we’re pretty optimistic, just because of the situation,” Fetic said. “He’s in a European Union country.”
Kanter’s goal is to return now to the U.S. He’s visited “eight or nine countries,” Fetic said, on his world tour. Remaining stops in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland likely would be canceled. “Because his passport is canceled, it would be difficult to get into other countries,” Fetic said.