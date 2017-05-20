Sources told ESPN that the Hawks have conducted intervi…
Sources told ESPN that the Hawks have conducted interviews with both Sheppard and Schlenk this week and continue to have interest in ESPN television analyst Chauncey Billups as well as Boston Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren as they search for a new lead voice for basketball operations.
May 20, 2017 | 2:05 pm EDT Update
Washington Wizards vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard and Golden State Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk have emerged as the new names of note in the Atlanta Hawks’ front office search, according to league sources.
Liz Mullen: Michele Roberts, @TheNBPA Executive Director on Enes Kanter: “We are in conversations with the State Department as well as the league.”
Anthony Slater: Mike Brown said the Warriors will “probably start JaVale (McGee)” for the injured Zaza Pachulia tonight.
On FS1’s “Undisputed,” Ball replied to Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving’s recent suggestion that the famous basketball dad be prepared to “let go” once his son Lonzo is drafted. The senior Ball promptly put his foot in his mouth with his response. “Kyrie, definitely.” Ball said. “How you gonna tell me how my son should be when you don’t have a kid?” Irving’s first child was born in 2015, but that wasn’t the most offensive thing Ball said.
“Kyrie, he’s in a different situation,” he added. “So you can’t put yourself in the same situation as Lonzo. I have a wife and two other sons. You not in that situation … first of all, your mom wasn’t there, so something’s got to change right there. It’s not the same. Lonzo can come home and see his mom and dad all the time.” Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, died when he was 4 years old.