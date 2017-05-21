The interview is expected to occur Tuesday in Los Angeles, sources say, and it is believed the organization isn’t looking to drag out the hiring process.
The interview is expected to occur Tuesday in Los Angel…
May 21, 2017 | 11:53 am EDT Update
Now what? Some NBA executives at Chicago’s draft combine predicted the extent of Ainge’s offseason retooling hinged solely on whether his team was competitive with Cleveland and could take the Cavaliers to six hard-fought games. Instead, the series has turned into a major embarrassment and black eye for Adam Silver’s two-team NBA. The Celtics look as if they don’t belong on the same floor as the Cavaliers, who posted two straight routs in Boston, including the 44-point blowout Friday.