Michael Scotto: Sources: Donnie Nelson & Tony Ronzo…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 22, 2017 | 7:59 pm EDT Update
Anthony Slater: Zaza Pachulia remains out for Game 4. JaVale McGee will likely start again. “Decent chance,” Mike Brown said. “But not 100%”
The Magic interviewed several candidates for the job including Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond. The team was interested in hiring Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin for the position. Griffin had discussions about the job but never was able to formally interview because the Cavs did not grant permission and the Magic decided to move on.
The Cavs have also denied permission to the Atlanta Hawks for Griffin to interview for their open general manager position, sources said. Griffin, whose contract expires at the end of July, has recently held talks with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert about his future with the team but nothing had been agreed to as of Monday afternoon, sources said.