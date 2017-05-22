The Cavs have also denied permission to the Atlanta Haw…
The Cavs have also denied permission to the Atlanta Hawks for Griffin to interview for their open general manager position, sources said. Griffin, whose contract expires at the end of July, has recently held talks with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert about his future with the team but nothing had been agreed to as of Monday afternoon, sources said.
May 22, 2017 | 7:59 pm EDT Update
Anthony Slater: Zaza Pachulia remains out for Game 4. JaVale McGee will likely start again. “Decent chance,” Mike Brown said. “But not 100%”
The Magic interviewed several candidates for the job including Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond. The team was interested in hiring Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin for the position. Griffin had discussions about the job but never was able to formally interview because the Cavs did not grant permission and the Magic decided to move on.
Steve Bulpett: Danny Ainge’s son Tanner has decided to run for Congress in Utah… Could he someday be able to pardon his dad if he messes up the draft?