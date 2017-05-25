Chris Vivlamore: Travis Schlenk said in interview with …
May 25, 2017 | 3:51 pm EDT Update
Q: How would you describe what this season has meant to you? Kevin Durant: It was definitely a different year. I mean, I never felt under a microscope this much. I never felt … how can I put it? I never felt this many people just waiting on me to [mess] up. Whether it’s on the court, off the court, waiting on something. But it’s fun, because it’s been cool proving a lot of people wrong, individually. I mean, obviously, we have a long way to go as a team. But I just feel like I’m still the same the person. I work extremely hard. I know a lot of people say I cheated my way … or I skipped steps, or cheated the game. I work hard, bro. I work hard.
Q: What has this move meant for your personal growth? Kevin Durant: No matter if I stayed, or now that I’m gone, I think I was on the same path I was. No matter what. At this point in my life, at 28 years old, seeing new stuff every single day. Being in Oklahoma City or being in Oakland, I would’ve been here, no matter what. I would’ve been at this place in life no matter who I played for. It’s just a matter of basketball-wise, separating the basketball side from the real-life side. I think that’s what I got here. Realizing how important other people think this is and how much they kind of combine the two. When I separated the two, the light bulb when off, like I needed to separate these two.
Q: With that said, it had to be disappointing or upsetting when you returned to Oklahoma City the first time and heard that reception from those fans, with the boos and “cupcake” chants? Kevin Durant: I’m not from there. That was a two-hour time slot in those people’s lives where they got some entertainment for the day. And they were going to go home and get up the next day and go to work. It’s all it was. I didn’t take it personal. I don’t hate anybody that called me any name there. It’s entertainment. That’s what they look at it as. It’s not life or death. I didn’t walk into their homes and do anything to them personally. I’m sure most people, the same thing they did on July 3, they did the same thing on July 4, July 5 and leading up to that game. Their lives didn’t change based on what I did. That two-and-a-half hour time slot where they watched the game and called me names, they forgot all about it when they went home at night and still had to live their life, just like I had to. I have no hard feelings. It was all fun and games for me, too.
Q: And lastly, what would a ring mean for you? Kevin Durant: It wouldn’t mean my life was complete. I’ve got a lot of life I want to lead and I’ve got a lot of [expletive] I want to achieve. So if I win a ring, it would be fun to experience that moment when the buzzer sounds and embracing my teammates in the locker room and all that stuff that comes with it, but after that, what’s next? That’s how I look at it. What’s next for me? But it’s that high. It’s that two-, three-week high, I can tell. You can tell when teams win a championship. I saw last year, the Cavs, they all went to Vegas, they all hung out in Vegas for a night. But that two-week high, I want to experience that, but it’s not going to complete me at all, as far as being a person or what life is all about.
There have been rumors that if the series with Cleveland were closer, maybe that would lead to a return to the floor for Thomas. “No. No way. He’s done [this season],” Danny Ainge, Celtics president of basketball operations, said on 98.5 the Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show this morning.
Thomas was in New York City earlier this week visiting a hip specialist. He’s expected to consult with at least two more before making a decision as to what’s the best course of treatment. “Everybody agrees if there’s anything that needs to be done to it surgically, it helps…if the inflammation goes down,” Ainge said. “The recovery [time] would be quicker.”