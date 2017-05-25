Tim Kawakami: Note on Travis Schlenk's connection to At…
Tim Kawakami: Note on Travis Schlenk’s connection to Atlanta’s set up: Schlenk was part of the process when GSWs interviewed Mike Budenholzer in 2011. That was when GSWs ended up hiring Mark Jackson, but Schlenk and Budenholzer had a lot of common ground during that process.
May 25, 2017 | 8:32 pm EDT Update
Former UCLA Bruins point guard Lonzo Ball is considering working out for the Philadelphia 76ers in advance of the 2017 NBA draft on June 22, league sources told ESPN.
A final decision will be made once Ball’s agent, Harrison Gaines, and Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo have had an extensive conversation centered on the identity of the team, sources told ESPN. That dialogue is expected within the coming weeks.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Ex-Toronto and Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell has emerged as an assistant coaching candidate for Alvin Gentry’s New Orleans staff.
Tania Ganguli: Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire Miles Simon to fill the coaching vacancy left by Theo Robertson. Staff gets another Arizona guy.