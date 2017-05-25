USA Today Sports

Tim Kawakami: Note on Travis Schlenk’s connection to Atlanta’s set up: Schlenk was part of the process when GSWs interviewed Mike Budenholzer in 2011. That was when GSWs ended up hiring Mark Jackson, but Schlenk and Budenholzer had a lot of common ground during that process.

May 25, 2017
