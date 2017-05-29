The Warriors didn’t score a single point in the final 4 minutes, 39 seconds of the game, and went on to lose the championship after having held a commanding 3-1 series lead. That’s one pass he’d like to have back, but he has promised himself he won’t allow that one low moment in his career to alter his game moving forward. “Yeah, I still think about that [turnover],” Curry told ESPN.
“[But] in thinking about that game, it’s funny because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays. [With that said,] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it won’t change that.”