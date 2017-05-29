Dennis Schroder said that he will play for Germany at Eurobasket. The Hawks point guard is in Germany and during a press conference announced his decision to wear the National Team jersey again.
The Warriors didn’t score a single point in the final 4 minutes, 39 seconds of the game, and went on to lose the championship after having held a commanding 3-1 series lead. That’s one pass he’d like to have back, but he has promised himself he won’t allow that one low moment in his career to alter his game moving forward. “Yeah, I still think about that [turnover],” Curry told ESPN. “[But] in thinking about that game, it’s funny because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays. [With that said,] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it won’t change that.”
But Curry has no regrets on how he defended Irving. “You could tell that’s a shot he’s worked on,” Curry said. “I was right there. Tried not to foul. I stayed in front and contested. He just made an amazing shot. You have to give him credit. There’s nothing I’d do differently on that play.” This season, Curry has placed a heavy emphasis on improving his ball security. During this postseason run, he’s turning the ball over 3.3 times per game, down from 4.2 turnovers per game in last year’s playoffs. Pulling off plays with a high degree of difficulty are Curry’s specialty. But finding the right balance is what he’s striving to perfect.
“I will definitely play this season. Listening to the German anthem is a great feeling. I did not hear it for a long time and it is time to listen to it again” Schroder said, as reported by BBL Profis.
It’s the ATO. As in, After Timeout: one of a series of plays designed by the coach that are used specifically after timeouts. ATOs are used throughout a game, rendering their importance relative: a basket out of an ATO in the second quarter is just as crucial as one that occurs with four seconds left in the game. The former, though, doesn’t get shown on the JumboTron to inspire the home crowd down the stretch. ATOs are the product of thousands of hours of studying cutups, videos and other film of opponents, from advance scouts to assistant coaches to coaches. Any, and all, have their ideas and suggestions. But it’s the coach who has to pull the trigger and decide what will work best when his team needs a basket the most.
“It’s a critical situation for many reasons, but a consistent level of success is going to give your players an awful lot of confidence in what you’re doing as a team,” says Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, considered one of the best ATO designers in the NBA. “The way things are evening out in our league, with a finite amount of money that everyone can spend on players, so much is hinging on one or two possessions a game. It’s amazing. Even an ATO drawn up in the first quarter can be the difference between winning and losing a game.”
“It’s drawing up a play and getting the shot you want,” said Cleveland Cavaliers veteran swingman James Jones. “It may be a play for your star. Everyone knows it’s going to him. But if you draw it up effectively, you force the defense to give that guy the shot. ‘Cause otherwise, they give up higher percentage shots at every clip. So it may be a backdoor lob/rip, to a cross, or maybe a backdoor lob/rip to a pindown and a flare. If they try to take away the backdoor lob, it takes a body off of him, and then the pindown, if you try to take that away, it opens up another guy to a slip or a midrange shot. The flare gives you a wide-open three. So you end up playing percentages, but the percentages means the ball winds up going into your best player’s hands.”
At least one NBA veteran sees the Miami Heat as a potential Plan B in free agency when it comes to Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin. The question therefore could become whether Pat Riley again allows his team to be put on hold, as was the case last summer with the failed pursuit of Kevin Durant, who instead can be found in this week’s NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. Although he ultimately expects his former teammate to sign back with the Clippers, Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley said if Griffin does decide to head elsewhere that the Heat could be the best alternative. “Miami,” Dudley said on an ESPN podcast, “is the only case scenario to be able to do if you say, ‘Hey, you know what, I want to be the man of the team.’ “