Shaun Livingston on KD behind the scenes It starts before you even get on the court, just his interaction with guys. It’s real selfless. He’s a real humble guy—he’s a humble superstar in that sense. … we do a lot of team bonding—we do a lot of team events—and I think that allows guys to get more comfortable with each other, to be able to communicate with each other. … Hold each other accountable—that’s hard to do. But we feel like we can do that. I feel like I can say something to Kevin and he’s gonna take it in stride and know that it’s for the best of the team, and he can do the same to me because we want to win and we’re able to hold each other accountable. That’s part of being a good teammate no matter if you’re the 15th man or if you’re the MVP.