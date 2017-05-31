As assistant general manager Justin Zanik has started to operate the Milwaukee Bucks on a day-to-day basis, the franchise was granted permission to speak to several outside front-office executives in its search for a permanent GM, league sources told The Vertical. As a precursor to possible interviews, Milwaukee made calls on Tuesday to inquire about Indiana vice president of basketball operations Peter Dinwiddie, Denver assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas, Memphis Grizzlies VP of player personnel Ed Stefanski and Atlanta Hawks special adviser to ownership Wes Wilcox, league sources told The Vertical.
May 31, 2017 | 6:16 am EDT Update
Jerry West to the Clippers?
The LA Clippers have expressed interest in hiring NBA legend Jerry West away from the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. League sources told ESPN that the Clippers would like to bring West into their organization in an advisory capacity, similar to the role he has held with the Warriors since May 2011.
Other undisclosed teams, sources said, have made similar runs at West, who is under contract with Golden State through July as a member of its executive board and has been asked by Warriors owner Joe Lacob to stay with the franchise.
Monte Poole: Interesting. But, as Marc writes, #Clippers are not the only team to express interest in The Logo. #Warriors are determined to keep him. twitter.com/ESPNSteinLine/…
Shaun Livingston on his upcoming free agency and Warriors cap space I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t aware of it, but at the end of the day, I stand on my ground. And that ground is: When you win, everybody looks good. When you win, everybody gets the praise, everybody gets taken care of however you want to split it up. So that’s my goal; that’s what we’re trying to accomplish: a championship. … You can’t get ahead of yourself because things could happen and change in a minute’s notice—in a day’s notice.
Shaun Livingston on KD behind the scenes It starts before you even get on the court, just his interaction with guys. It’s real selfless. He’s a real humble guy—he’s a humble superstar in that sense. … we do a lot of team bonding—we do a lot of team events—and I think that allows guys to get more comfortable with each other, to be able to communicate with each other. … Hold each other accountable—that’s hard to do. But we feel like we can do that. I feel like I can say something to Kevin and he’s gonna take it in stride and know that it’s for the best of the team, and he can do the same to me because we want to win and we’re able to hold each other accountable. That’s part of being a good teammate no matter if you’re the 15th man or if you’re the MVP.
McMenamin was participating in a Finals preview for an ESPN podcast, “The Basketball Analogy Show,” when the network’s Brian Windhorst began discussing the impact McGee, a backup center for the Warriors, could have. That prompted McMenamin to respond, “I had a Cavs player disagree with your opinion of McGee, Brian.” “He postulated to me that he doesn’t even think McGee’s gonna be able to get on the court, or certainly not stay on the court, because he doesn’t think he’s quote-unquote ‘smart enough’ to be able to play in this series.”