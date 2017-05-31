Marc Stein: The Bucks, meanwhile, remain interested in Cavs general manager David Griffin for their front office vacancy, but Cleveland, as seen with both Orlando and Atlanta, are not granting Milwaukee permission to speak with David Griffin during the playoffs.
Marc Stein: The Bucks, meanwhile, remain interested in …
Marc Stein: Updating the Clippers/Jerry West story: League sources say West has already held talks w/owner Steve Ballmer and coach/president Doc Rivers.
May 31, 2017 | 12:36 pm EDT Update
Smith was potentially the missing piece that could put the Cavs over the championship hump. Or blow them up entirely. “He acknowledged that his reputation was earned,” said Griffin. “He wasn’t wronged by the existence of his reputation. He earned it. He was the sum of all those things. But he made a conscious decision that he didn’t want to be that anymore and changed his life in a profoundly positive way.”
“I’m not pretending I’m an angel,” Smith said. “I made those mistakes. I did. They made me who I am but at the same time would I take some of them back? Of course, I would.” So he set out to do the near impossible: shed a toxic reputation and reinvent himself on the other side of 30. “But once they paint you with that brush,” said former Denver Nuggets teammate Chauncey Billups, “that’s it.”