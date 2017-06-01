Would you like to end up with the Spurs? Jose Manuel Calderon: It’s an option… like many others.
June 1, 2017 | 7:03 am EDT Update
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is willing to take less than the maximum contract extension he is eligible for this summer as a 10-year veteran if it helps the Warriors keep the core of their team intact, league sources told ESPN.
Durant’s gesture would allow the Warriors to keep their entire core together for years to come even as star point guard Stephen Curry potentially signs one of the first five-year, “supermax” contracts created by the new collective bargaining agreement in which a team can reward one designated veteran player per year with a contract starting at 35 percent of next year’s projected $101 million salary cap.
This is particularly relevant to free agents Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who have been pivotal to the Warriors’ success as they have advanced to three straight NBA Finals.
Iguodala is expected to receive interest from a number of teams such as Phoenix, Minnesota and Atlanta, league sources tell ESPN.
And the Pistons are interested in the 6-foot-6 shooting guard. A person with firsthand knowledge of the Pistons’ off-season plans told the Free Press this morning Miles “would be on our list.”
Jose Manuel Calderon: I want a team that’s as close as possible to contending. I’d like to reach the 15-year mark, but also with a shot at the ring.