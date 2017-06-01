USA Today Sports

Jose Manuel Calderon: I want a team that's as close as …

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 1, 2017 | 7:03 am EDT Update
Durant’s gesture would allow the Warriors to keep their entire core together for years to come even as star point guard Stephen Curry potentially signs one of the first five-year, “supermax” contracts created by the new collective bargaining agreement in which a team can reward one designated veteran player per year with a contract starting at 35 percent of next year’s projected $101 million salary cap.
19 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home