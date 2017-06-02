Chris Vivlamore: Hawks will resume pre-draft workouts o…
June 2, 2017 | 3:53 pm EDT Update
With a new general manager Travis Schlenk in place, the Hawks will resume pre-NBA Draft workouts in Atlanta on Monday. One of the participants in the session will be Texas freshman center Jarrett Allen. Allen, 6-foot-11, 224 pounds, measured a 7-foot-5 1/2 wingspan and a 9-2 standing reach at the NBA Scouting Combine last month. Allen led the Big 12 in field-goal percentage (.567) and Texas in rebounds (8.4) and blocks (1.5) last season. He averaged 13.4 points per game.
Olympics organizers are eager to get the ball rolling, or rather bouncing, as they look toward the 2020 program in Tokyo. According to the Associated Press, the International Olympic Committee is all but certain it will add 3-on-3 basketball to its ever-changing list of events. “It would certainly be a perfect fit,” Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of world basketball’s governing body, told the news service on Friday.
Adi Joseph: JaVale McGee’s sister, WNBA center Imani Boyette, told @ninamandell that he won’t play her in 1-on-1. ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/javale…
June 2, 2017 | 3:25 pm EDT Update
As reported by French journal Var-Matin (h/t to BeBasket.fr), French forward William Howard, who recently signed a one-year deal with Limoges CSP, is expected to join the Memphis Grizzlies in July to play in the Summer League. Howard played in Pro B this season with Hyeres-Toulon, averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.