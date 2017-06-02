USA Today Sports

Schlenk wants to find a way to make it work. He has yet to speak with Howard in person, but the two have exchanged text messages. “I certainly plan to sit down,” the new GM said. “I don’t judge people on what I hear. I judge people when I have a chance to sit down and talk to them. But he’s one of the most productive big guys in the league, so he’s important to us.”

June 2, 2017 | 8:37 pm EDT Update
