Schlenk said one of his top priorities is bringing back Millsap, a four-time All-Star who opted out of the final year of his contract.
June 2, 2017 | 8:37 pm EDT Update
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters intends to decline his 2017-18 player option to enter unrestricted free-agency on July 1, league sources tell ESPN.
Waiters, 25, will turn down an option worth a little more than $3.2 million. His consistent production this past season bodes well for a considerable salary increase. June 29 is Waiters’ official deadline date. Sources say the Heat are aware of his intentions.
Steve Ballmer: “Let’s just face it. We don’t have the championships that the Lakers do. We don’t have any of that. But in the world of sports it’s, ‘What did you do this season?’ And all we can control is how we do this season, next game, next game, and I’m proud of what we’re doing.”
Steve Ballmer: “But our ultimate goal isn’t to to beat one other team. It’s to beat 29 other teams. If you tell me you were the top team in LA, but the 28th team in the league, I say to heck with that. So in a sense, the best way to beat the Lakers is also to be the No. 1 team in the world and that’s what we’re aspiring to do.”