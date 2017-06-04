What are your thoughts on Travis Schlenk leaving to take the Atlanta GM job? Myers: I think he’ll be great. He was a big part of what we did. Deserves a lot of credit for where we are. And I think he’ll do well. I think they got a great guy. He’s going to make his mark there. He’s a friend, too, and he’ll be missed. We’ll move forward and pick up the pieces and keep going.
June 4, 2017 | 8:15 am EDT Update
Golden State’s other Splash Brother has made far more brick sounds than swishes so far this postseason but it’s work on the defensive end that has stood out most and been a major factor in the Warriors leading Cleveland 1-0 in the NBA Finals after three straight series sweeps to open the postseason. “The most important thing is the way he’s defending,” teammate Draymond Green said. “We have enough guys who can score on this team that if one guy can’t get it going, we can go other places. Then our ball movement and our flow allows everyone else to get baskets as well. We’re not just going to say, ‘Oh, man, we really need to get Klay going.'”
“Watching basketball throughout the course of the season, you obviously know they’re very good,” Smith said Saturday before the Cavaliers’ practiced. “But one thing about us, it’s all about us. If we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of, it doesn’t matter if it’s the ’96 Bulls, it doesn’t matter. We would win. We just gotta worry about us, understand that no matter what they do, if we do what we’re supposed to do, they can’t beat us.”
Remember all those dunks by Kevin Durant, the ones where he could’ve walked up to the rim without anyone touching him? “I’m pretty sure that won’t happen tomorrow,” Durant said Saturday.
The Lakers will host another crew of collegiate talent on Monday as part of their predraft workout process. This upcoming batch includes a First Team All-American, a pair of forwards and three of the nation’s top passers: TJ Cline, Jawun Evans, Josh Hart, Roger Moute a Bidias, Monte Morris and Tyler Roberson.
The Jazz own the 42nd and 55th picks in the second round as well. “The pool is a little bit wider,” Perrin said. “I’m still trying to get guys in that I think are late teens in agents’ eyes but maybe they’re in our (range). I’m having problems doing that, but I think it’s been good that we have four picks this year … we’ve got basically the whole draft covered except for maybe the top 18 players.”