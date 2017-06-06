Howard said: “So, I have this guy in Atlanta that I’ve been working with, and I’ve been working on my 3s. Really trying to add some range to my game, which is gonna be weird for people to see, I guess. They’re used to seeing me in the paint, battling. But in order for me to play longer, I have to expand my game.”
June 6, 2017 | 6:34 pm EDT Update
Mike Bresnahan: Lakers do not have a workout set up yet with Markelle Fultz. Might not get one with Fultz if he looks great in Celtics workout.
Mike Bresnahan: Laker execs plan to see Kansas SG/SF Josh Jackson work out Thursday in Sacramento, where he’s conducted a majority of his workouts.
According to sources within the Bucks’ organization and outside of it, Jamie Dinan, Wesley Edens and Marc Lasry have their own unique perspective on who should be the next person to oversee the NBA franchise’s basketball operations.
Not only are there differences among the owners. Sources claim Rod Thorn, a longtime NBA executive who is now a consultant for the Bucks and has spearheaded the GM search with Edens, also has a differing viewpoint on whom the next Bucks GM should be. Thorn, according to several NBA officials, is pushing hard for Ed Stefanski, the vice president of player personnel for the Memphis Grizzlies who worked with Thorn in New Jersey and Philadelphia.