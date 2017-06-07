Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Three finalists have emerg…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Karnisovas and Wilcox will travel to Milwaukee for additional meetings with organization officials later this week.
Rudy Gay: I’m back, stronger than ever surprise surprise They try to take me out the game but I’s alive
Jonathan Wasserman: Told by exec scouting Ntilikina his wingspan is 7’1″. Would make him 10 inches longer than Dennis Smith, 7 longer than Fox.
Dave Mason: I honestly don’t know why more people aren’t talking about this @De’Aaron Fox photo. #SacramentoProud
Glen Davis took things to a new level when he released a profanity-laced tirade on Instagram in which he called Austin Rivers, among other things, a “f—— bum.” Appearing on Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio and CBS Sports Network, Davis offered an apology for the rant … which quickly turned into more insults toward Rivers.
“First of all I shouldn’t have did that because I shouldn’t let that guy get me out of character, but at the end of the day, you got to state the facts,” Davis said. “If you’re going to talk about me as a player and professional, I was never late or didn’t know the plays. I shouldn’t have said it, but he had to get put in this place … He don’t want none of this.”
Davis didn’t hold back on Austin’s old man, either, saying he thinks the Clippers will give him one more season before they fire him. “I think he’s going to get saved this year, but I feel like next year he’s going to be on the hot seat because he’s taking something he’s now created,” Davis said. “Blake [Griffin] and DeAndre [Jordan] and all those guys were there before he really got there, so this is his first time really mixing it up with those big guys. I think they’re going to give him another chance and get his ass out of there.”