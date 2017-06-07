0 shares share tweet sms send email 54 mins ago – via Twitter Jordan Heck: Hawks center Dwight Howard says he’s “working hard” on his 3-point game to extend career. He’s 5-of-56 from 3-point range in his career. Hawks center Dwight Howard says he's "working hard" on his 3-point game to extend career. He's 5-of-56 from 3-point range in his career. pic.twitter.com/FzJx9BOcsJ — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 6, 2017 Uncategorized Dwight Howard, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day