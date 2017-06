Cavaliers GM David Griffin refused to even think of parting with the younger Love for Anthony in the winter, but he might be gone soon as his contract is up and he’s reportedly getting interest from the Bucks. But another general manager would have a difficult time dealing for Anthony if Love is not part of the package. The over-the-cap Cavaliers don’t have even first-round picks to peddle and Anthony’s trade kicker balloons his pact to over $33 million. “I don’t see any trade of Melo to the Cavs that makes them better and that the Knicks would agree to,’’ one NBA GM said