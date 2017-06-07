Chris Vivlamore: Hawks’ upcoming pre-draft workouts include: North Carolina’s Justin Jackson on Friday Vanderbilt’s Luke Kornet on Thursday.
June 7, 2017 | 8:52 am EDT Update
Cavaliers GM David Griffin refused to even think of parting with the younger Love for Anthony in the winter, but he might be gone soon as his contract is up and he’s reportedly getting interest from the Bucks. But another general manager would have a difficult time dealing for Anthony if Love is not part of the package. The over-the-cap Cavaliers don’t have even first-round picks to peddle and Anthony’s trade kicker balloons his pact to over $33 million. “I don’t see any trade of Melo to the Cavs that makes them better and that the Knicks would agree to,’’ one NBA GM said.
Part of the reason Walton is okay waiting a while to get back to contention is less pragmatic though. It sounds like part of it is that he’s having a blast working with the Lakers’ young players. “It’s a lot of fun, it really is. There’s obviously a lot of stress and frustration that can come with losing when you’re caught up in the moment, but we have a great group of young players, and I don’t just mean that as a great group of talented players,” Walton said during an appearance on “The Full 48” with Howard Beck. “I mean like actual people, and who they are and the way they work makes coaching so much fun, because they’re coming in. We still have the playoffs going on and we’ve had six or seven guys in here pretty much every day, Monday through Friday from May 15 until right now.
“That’s not mandatory. The off-season is optional. We told them that’d we’d be around, and if they wanted to work to let us know, and they’ve reached out. They’ve come in every day depending on if we have draft workouts,” Walton continued. “They’re starting their morning at 8 a.m. here getting breakfast. If we have draft workouts, they start their morning around 9:40 or 10 in the weight room and then come out to the court when we’re done with our draft workouts.”
There is bound to be a few celebrities in town this week for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals. But one of them has already expressed his fandom for the Cavaliers in epic fashion. Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Fame the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair took to social media to say he will be in town for tonight’s Game 3. That news comes after Flair claims he got into a fight with a Golden State Warriors fan this past Sunday. There is no video evidence of the supposed fight. But Flair did post a photo of his broken pinky and the cast now covering half his arm on social media.
NBA star Chandler Parsons continues to surround himself with some of the hottest women in Hollywood — this time, he was out sunbathing in L.A. with model Hailey Baldwin. The two caught some rays at the pool at the Montage in Beverly Hills — and we’re told the poolside tourists couldn’t take their eyes off ’em … probably due to the fact he’s 6’10” and she looks insane in a bikini.