The greatest NBA player of all time? According to Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley, it’s not LeBron James. It’s not even Michael Jordan. It’s Magic Johnson. “He’s the greatest player of all time,” the Miami Heat president and former Los Angeles Lakers coach said while sharing the stage with Johnson, his former Hall of Fame player, on Monday night in Los Angeles . “LeBron is the closest thing to Earvin that we’ve ever seen because of his size, his speed, his acceleration, his vision — everything that he can do,” Riley said. “He just had more pressure on him to have to score all the time. He has a mentality of being a scorer. [Johnson] could’ve scored 30 points a game if he wanted to. And we could’ve won.”