1 hour ago via USA Today Sports
Kevin Durant’s dominant performance through the first two games of the NBA Finals has truly shown just how much of an upgrade he’s been for the Golden State Warriors. It’s also brought up the notion that he’s surpassed LeBron James as the NBA’s best basketball player. Dwight Howard would agree. Howard joined ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday in front of an audience full of Cavaliers fans, and he reluctantly admitted that Durant is the NBA’s best basketball player. The conversation starts at around the 4:45 mark.

June 7, 2017 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
WWE legend and Cavs superfan Ric Flair is at The Q to cheer on his team that’s down 2-0 to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. However, it appears that the first person Flair saw after walking through security to get into the arena wasn’t anyone from the Cavaliers — it was Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
1 min ago via For The Win

