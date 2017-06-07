Kevin Durant's dominant performance through the first t…
Kevin Durant’s dominant performance through the first two games of the NBA Finals has truly shown just how much of an upgrade he’s been for the Golden State Warriors. It’s also brought up the notion that he’s surpassed LeBron James as the NBA’s best basketball player. Dwight Howard would agree. Howard joined ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday in front of an audience full of Cavaliers fans, and he reluctantly admitted that Durant is the NBA’s best basketball player. The conversation starts at around the 4:45 mark.
June 7, 2017 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
RW: How do you plan to convince the Lakers you deserve a roster spot next season? David Nwaba: “I plan on giving 100 percent effort on both ends of the floor. Showing them I’m ready to compete every day.”
RW: Do you have a particular goal moving forward? David Nwaba: “Right now, it’s just making the team and doing what I can. Proving my game every day and hopefully fall into the rotation.”
Gary Parrish: Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has emerged as a real candidate at Ohio State, a source told @CBSSports.
In fact, a Game 5 in Oakland alone comes close to paying Steph Curry’s salary for the entire 2016-17 season: $12.1 million. All told, sweeping the series in Cleveland and not returning twice to the Bay Area, as the Warriors did last year for Games 5 and 7, would cost the Warriors’ ownership group more than $22 million.
Dave McMenamin: NBA employees are wearing orange ribbons in remembrance of Cuse alum Todd Harris, a longtime league executive in broadcast operations and the WNBA – known most for his work on the league’s schedule – who passed away unexpectedly his week.
WWE legend and Cavs superfan Ric Flair is at The Q to cheer on his team that’s down 2-0 to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. However, it appears that the first person Flair saw after walking through security to get into the arena wasn’t anyone from the Cavaliers — it was Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.