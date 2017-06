The Warriors’ 6-foot-11 small forward didn’t survey the court. He wasn’t looking to set up a play. He wasn’t calling a timeout. He dribbled right toward James and, without hesitation, pulled up for a 26-foot 3-pointer that found nothing but the net. That audacious shot single-handedly crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ spirits and, from there, crushed what’s left of the Cavs’ season. “He knew he was taking that shot the whole way,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “That was huge. He wanted that moment.”