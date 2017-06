Kerr said Thursday that Golden State’s style of play, and the promise of making basketball fun was a big selling point in getting Durant to sign. “None of these guys are ball-dominant players,” Kerr said. “They all love playing off the ball, cutting, moving, passing. And it fits. It fit like a hand in a glove. That was the pitch. Look how good we could be. And look how natural the fit would be. There really wasn’t a lot we had to try and generate. It was just, ‘You guys are all basketball players. You all move, you all pass, you all shoot.’ That’s a pretty fun way to play.”