Michael Scotto: Sources: Atlanta Hawks brought in Kyle Kuzma (Utah), Deonte Burton (Iowa State), & Nigel Hayes (Wisconsin) as part of a group workout today.
Michael Scotto: Sources: Atlanta Hawks brought in Kyle …
June 8, 2017 | 5:26 pm EDT Update
Durant said he didn’t envision anything but just being around good people and getting better every day, and that’s exactly what happened throughout the season. “I didn’t talk to these guys when I made my decision and say ‘We better make it to the finals and be up in the series around this time, this exact date, or I’m not coming,'” Durant said. “I mean, it was just ‘Let’s just have some fun playing ball. Let’s just all get better and see what happens.'”
Kerr said Thursday that Golden State’s style of play, and the promise of making basketball fun was a big selling point in getting Durant to sign. “None of these guys are ball-dominant players,” Kerr said. “They all love playing off the ball, cutting, moving, passing. And it fits. It fit like a hand in a glove. That was the pitch. Look how good we could be. And look how natural the fit would be. There really wasn’t a lot we had to try and generate. It was just, ‘You guys are all basketball players. You all move, you all pass, you all shoot.’ That’s a pretty fun way to play.”
In an interview with ESPN on Thursday regarding the James kick, Iguodala said: “You know what’s crazy? I did not feel it.” “When I look back at it, I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know this happened,’” he said. “Somebody told me about it. I didn’t know what happened, but I’m not going to be the one to say someone should not play, because you want everybody to be at full strength, right?”
A league source told ESPN that James’ kick is not under investigation. Iguodala says the kicking of legs on jump shots happens quite frequently, and he believes it’s much ado about nothing. “What they say, Draymond did it how many times last year? … Throughout the whole season last year? They did a mix tape. It was like 100 [times]. Guys don’t even notice it,” Iguodala told ESPN. “So when it happens, guys are like [nothing]. Especially in that moment, adrenaline is flowing.”
Sirius XM NBA: #Cavs F Richard Jefferson tells us that LBJ postseason scoring record will be “untouchable” by the time he retires bit.ly/2sk8Fnd
Ian Begley: Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss is a player on the Knicks’ radar as the draft approaches. Goss was expected to workout in person for the Knicks this week, per league sources. The 6-4 guard was a star on Gonzaga’s 2017 team – which reached the NCAA title game. He averaged 16.8 points, 6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game and is projected as a second-round pick at the moment. New York owns two second-round picks (44 and 58).
Vincent Goodwill: Hearing Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell had impressive workout with Bulls. Seems unlikely he’s around at 16, though