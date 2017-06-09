USA Today Sports

1 hour ago
Jessica Camerato: Thomas Bryant (Indiana) worked out w Heat Celtics Magic Nets Sixers. As of yest, still had Hawks Jazz Trail Blazers Bulls Kings Pacers.

June 8, 2017 | 11:02 pm EDT Update
1 hour ago

As one of the Mavericks’ international scouts, Tony Ronzone spends a large amount of his time going to the ends of the earth to find basketball talent. Occasionally, he has found himself in compromising situations. The Sri Lanka trip tops everything else on the scouting road for Ronzone. “They had rebels — it’s like civil war in the country,” he said. “We got stopped and they had rifles pointed at us for two hours and wouldn’t let us do anything. Was I little concerned about that one? Yeah. I probably wouldn’t do that one these days, being a little older and a little smarter.”
1 hour ago

1 hour ago

“We got guys everywhere,” Nelson said. “We’re scouting third-graders in Nigeria. There’s millions of kids who play basketball around the world, outside of the U.S. that people question their competition and whether they can play. We keep on investing in our player development so we can take chances on those guys and take them to the next level. At some point, you have to say, OK, I may not be able to develop somebody into a star, but can I develop them into a rotation player or a starter?”
1 hour ago

Ronzone has been doing this for decades. His world travels – and travails – have taken him to more than 90 countries and some obscure outposts. He was in North Korea to scout a 7-8 player named Michael Ri but was denied entry to the country because of visa problems. He spent a week in Thailand trying to get the issue resolved. He eventually did – two months later after returning to the U.S. All this, and Ri was not an NBA-caliber player.
1 hour ago

