As one of the Mavericks’ international scouts, Tony Ronzone spends a large amount of his time going to the ends of the earth to find basketball talent. Occasionally, he has found himself in compromising situations. The Sri Lanka trip tops everything else on the scouting road for Ronzone. “They had rebels — it’s like civil war in the country,” he said. “We got stopped and they had rifles pointed at us for two hours and wouldn’t let us do anything. Was I little concerned about that one? Yeah. I probably wouldn’t do that one these days, being a little older and a little smarter.”