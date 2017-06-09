Jessica Camerato: Thomas Bryant (Indiana) worked out w …
Jessica Camerato: Thomas Bryant (Indiana) worked out w Heat Celtics Magic Nets Sixers. As of yest, still had Hawks Jazz Trail Blazers Bulls Kings Pacers.
June 8, 2017 | 11:02 pm EDT Update
As the years have passed, his father has tried to give him more space. “I’ll give him my advice, but I don’t overstep my bounds. Klay is a smart kid. He understands what he’s doing,” Mychal Thompson said. “He is a smart player and understands the game and understands his role. He has excellent coaches to give advice, so I don’t need to step in and be a stage father.”
“He’s Jason Kidd 2.0. His teammates would love playing with him,” Mychal Thompson said, praising Ball’s passing and court vision. “Lonzo sees the play developing even before his teammates, just like Magic (Johnson) and Jason Kidd.”
Thompson is a fan of the polarizing LaVar Ball as well, with one suggestion. “I love his outspokenness and I love his boastfulness. It’s fun and entertaining,” Thompson said. “The only thing I would advise LaVar is to avoid criticism of Lonzo’s teammates. Don’t do that. That’s a no-no.”
As one of the Mavericks’ international scouts, Tony Ronzone spends a large amount of his time going to the ends of the earth to find basketball talent. Occasionally, he has found himself in compromising situations. The Sri Lanka trip tops everything else on the scouting road for Ronzone. “They had rebels — it’s like civil war in the country,” he said. “We got stopped and they had rifles pointed at us for two hours and wouldn’t let us do anything. Was I little concerned about that one? Yeah. I probably wouldn’t do that one these days, being a little older and a little smarter.”
Just over the past month, president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson and Ronzone have been to Italy, Serbia, Germany (several times), France (several times), Iceland, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York. Much of the time in France was spent watching and talking to point guard Frank Ntilikina, a potential choice for the Mavericks with the No. 9 pick in the draft on June 22.
“We got guys everywhere,” Nelson said. “We’re scouting third-graders in Nigeria. There’s millions of kids who play basketball around the world, outside of the U.S. that people question their competition and whether they can play. We keep on investing in our player development so we can take chances on those guys and take them to the next level. At some point, you have to say, OK, I may not be able to develop somebody into a star, but can I develop them into a rotation player or a starter?”
Ronzone has been doing this for decades. His world travels – and travails – have taken him to more than 90 countries and some obscure outposts. He was in North Korea to scout a 7-8 player named Michael Ri but was denied entry to the country because of visa problems. He spent a week in Thailand trying to get the issue resolved. He eventually did – two months later after returning to the U.S. All this, and Ri was not an NBA-caliber player.