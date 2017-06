Tim Kawakami: For those asking about Livingston’s free-agent status: Unlike Durant/Curry/Iguodala, he probably will test the market at least briefly… Curry can/will be paid more by GSWs than anybody else, Durant & Iguodala have made fortunes already. Livingston will see what’s out there. I think the likelihood is that Livingston also stays with the Warriors, but they aren’t paying monster money to anybody except Curry/Durant.