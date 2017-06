NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum says the IOC’s announcement that 3-on-3 will be in the 2020 Olympics “continues to signify the growing popularity of basketball around the world. The last few years, we have made a major push in 3-on-3 basketball with our nationwide Dew NBA 3X tour and several international 3-on-3 competitions… the Olympic stage will provide these elite athletes with the opportunity to further demonstrate their talents.”