Chris Vivlamore: Lots of interest in Wesley Iwundu. Haw…
June 9, 2017 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
Brian Windhorst: There are a few indications Derrick Williams will be in rotation for Cavs tonight. He’s played 35 minutes thus far in postseason.
Another Warriors victory no doubt would put Mychal Thompson at ease. It would also leave him convinced that Golden State would go down as the NBA’s best team because of a 16-0 record in the playoffs. “That’s hard to get. It’s not guaranteed they will get to 16,” Thompson said. “But if they are able to pull that off…”
“I’ve seen all the teams from Bill Russell’s teams to now,” Thompson said. “If they go 16-0, with the season they have and the personnel they have, to me, they would be the greatest team in history.” In other words, Thompson will not represent one of many former NBA luminaries to boast superiority about their past teams over the current Warriors. “I better say we’d win because Magic [Johnson] would have me exiled from L.A.,” Thompson said, laughing. “But this Warriors team is legit. They can beat anybody.”
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum says the IOC’s announcement that 3-on-3 will be in the 2020 Olympics “continues to signify the growing popularity of basketball around the world. The last few years, we have made a major push in 3-on-3 basketball with our nationwide Dew NBA 3X tour and several international 3-on-3 competitions… the Olympic stage will provide these elite athletes with the opportunity to further demonstrate their talents.”
Barry Jackson: Heat announces next season will be Tony Fiorentino’s final one as TV analyst. Then will move into Heat ambassador role.