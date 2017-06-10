USA Today Sports

June 10, 2017 | 4:46 pm EDT Update
While Markelle Fultz has been the top player on Boston’s draft board for a while, the Washington point guard isn’t the only player the Celtics are considering with the No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN’s Chad Ford. Sources told Ford, who still has the C’s taking Fultz in his latest mock draft, that Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, De’Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum also are in the mix.
When Thomas Bryant wanted to fill time in his room at Indiana, he would pick up a pencil and draw. Not basketball plays — sketches. “I had a friend that could draw literally anything,” Bryant explained. “I used to be like, ‘How do you do that?’ One day I sat down and started drawing. I taught myself … I didn’t draw for about a year. I was sitting in bed one day in my dorm freshman year, I was like, I’m going to draw to see if I still had it. Luckily I did.”
June 10, 2017 | 4:06 pm EDT Update
