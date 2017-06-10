Bryant already has worked out with the Heat, Celtics, Magic, Nets and Sixers. He will meet with the Hawks, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Bulls, Kings and Pacers before the draft.
While Markelle Fultz has been the top player on Boston’s draft board for a while, the Washington point guard isn’t the only player the Celtics are considering with the No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN’s Chad Ford. Sources told Ford, who still has the C’s taking Fultz in his latest mock draft, that Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, De’Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum also are in the mix.
One league scout has an idea whom the Sixers should take. “What do the Sixers need?” asked the scout, who spoke on condition of anonymity. My quick response was shooters. “Well then, they should take Tatum,” he said. “He’s a good shooter and would be the best player available if they’re serious about Ben Simmons playing point guard.”
The scout added that he doesn’t think the Simmons point guard experiment is going to work. But he still thinks Tatum would complement Simmons and Embiid as a small forward.
When Thomas Bryant wanted to fill time in his room at Indiana, he would pick up a pencil and draw. Not basketball plays — sketches. “I had a friend that could draw literally anything,” Bryant explained. “I used to be like, ‘How do you do that?’ One day I sat down and started drawing. I taught myself … I didn’t draw for about a year. I was sitting in bed one day in my dorm freshman year, I was like, I’m going to draw to see if I still had it. Luckily I did.”
“[We saw] his increased confidence of shooting the ball,” Sixers vice president of basketball administration and 87ers general manager Brandon Williams said. “This year, he moved to the four with a focus on showing people he can be a stretch-four. There are questions about whether or not he can guard that position in the NBA.”
