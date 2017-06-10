USA Today Sports

The Hawks had a couple of big men in for workouts on Fr…

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Hawks had a couple of big men in for workouts on Friday with Indiana center Thomas Bryant and BYU center Eric Mika visiting Atlanta. The two were part of a workout group that included North Carolina small forward Justin Jackson, Kansas guard Frank Mason, Kansas State guard Wesley Iwundu and Notre Dame small forward V.J. Beachem.

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Draft Workouts
More HoopsHype Rumors
June 10, 2017 | 7:13 pm EDT Update

27 mins ago via Twitter

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home