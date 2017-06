The question is much more financial in nature, though, with a buyout of $2 million that the combination of the Sixers’ max allowed contribution ($675k) + Korkmaz’s rookie scale contract (~$1.2m max) is unlikely to reach. This is part of the reason that Korkmaz fell, because once he fell beyond a certain point in the draft (and, thus, his max earning potential fell thanks to first round picks being under a scale) you had to be willing to commit to stashing him overseas for a couple of years. Perhaps Efes might be willing to renegotiate his buyout, but short of that his presence in Philadelphia for the 2017-18 season is unlikely, in my opinion