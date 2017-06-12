Chris Vivlamore: Georgia’s J.J. Frazier will work out for Hawks today.
June 12, 2017 | 2:41 pm EDT Update
Keith Pompey: … My dream is to be an NBA player. So I’m working for that next year. Nobody knows what is going to happen for next season.
Jessica Camerato: Korkmaz on his game: “My best is athleticism and shooting. I think I do great on offense part. I need to improve my defense also.”
Serena Winters: Not confirmed yet, but hearing De’Aaron Fox may have his workout with the Lakers tomorrow.
Spencer Percy: Jaron Blossomgame works out for #Hornets tomorrow. Fringe 1st rd. pick last season, but withdrew his name to return for Sr. year at Clemson.
Thunder head coach Billy Donovan is scheduled to speak at this year’s Coaches Clinic at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The seventh annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, will be led by Mark Daigneault, head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, and will feature sessions from coaches from across the U.S.