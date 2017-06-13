USA Today Sports

Georgia point guard J.J. Frazier was one of six players…

Georgia point guard J.J. Frazier was one of six players to work out for the Hawks on Monday ahead of the NBA Draft. Frazier, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior, averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds for Georgia this season. The Hawks hosted five other players, including four ranked in the Top 100 prospects by Draft Express.

And so, at that locker, in that uniform, less than an hour after the most excruciating loss of his life, Green punched up Kevin Durant’s number. “See what we’re missing,” Green says, recounting the text message he sent Durant. “We need you. Make it happen.” Green had been courting Durant for months, but this was his strongest pitch yet, delivered at the most dramatic juncture. “Right after you lose Game 7,” Green says, “shows you’re serious.” Of course the Warriors did not need Durant, not really. They had gone 73–9 without him. But Green would leave nothing to chance. Neither, it turned out, would Durant.
Green stared at his phone, waiting for a reply. Up to that point the Thunder were confident they would re‑sign Durant when he became an unrestricted free agent on July 1. One Oklahoma City official kept in touch with him through June and was encouraged by his upbeat tone. “The day Golden State lost, everything changed,” the official says. “The phone calls, the text messages, they were more distant.” The Warriors would have to endure a summer’s worth of mortifying memes—punishment for squandering a 3–1 Finals lead—but by the time Green peeled off his home whites and hit the showers, he could sense that his squad would laugh last. Durant’s response flashed across the screen: “I’m ready. Let’s do this.”
“I didn’t want anybody to cater to me,” Durant says. “I wanted to add value to the group instead of crushing the group and forming another one. I wanted to conform to the culture they built here. But doing that, while being authentic to yourself, is a very fine line. I think I tried too hard to be too cool.” An acclimation period was inevitable, given the stark stylistic contrast between Golden State and OKC. “I don’t just want to score on isos anymore,” Durant told the coaches, a reference to his many one-on-one battles alongside Westbrook. But then he’d remain stationary on the perimeter, missing the slips and pin-downs that are hallmarks of the Warriors’ offense, prompting those same coaches to halt film sessions. “KD,” they’d say, “you’re standing again.” In Oklahoma City the ball would find him anyway. In Golden State, where movement is mandatory, it would not.
“I had to be vulnerable,” Durant says, “and open up to them.” During a preseason trip to play the Lakers in Las Vegas, Durant asked assistant coach Bruce Fraser to take a shot with him at ARIA. Durant’s drink is Jameson. Fraser ordered tequila. “Then I’ll get tequila, too,” Durant said. He tried to remember if he’d ever shared a drink with a coach before. He didn’t think he had. “When you make a move like this, you don’t know what to expect,” Durant told Fraser between sips. “It’s a scary thing. But it’s actually better than what I expected. This s‑‑‑ is real.” He wasn’t talking about the Don Julio 1942. He was referring to the Warriors’ much-heralded harmony. Even if nobody was eager to yield a hoop at practice, Curry ceded the ball and the spotlight to Durant for the first couple of months, before Durant ceded them back. Their benevolence was heartening. It was also useless. “Forceful players,” one Golden State coach bemoans, “playing without force.”
