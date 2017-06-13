“I didn’t want anybody to cater to me,” Durant says. “I wanted to add value to the group instead of crushing the group and forming another one. I wanted to conform to the culture they built here.
But doing that, while being authentic to yourself, is a very fine line. I think I tried too hard to be too cool.” An acclimation period was inevitable, given the stark stylistic contrast between Golden State and OKC. “I don’t just want to score on isos anymore,” Durant told the coaches, a reference to his many one-on-one battles alongside Westbrook. But then he’d remain stationary on the perimeter, missing the slips and pin-downs that are hallmarks of the Warriors’ offense, prompting those same coaches to halt film sessions. “KD,” they’d say, “you’re standing again.” In Oklahoma City the ball would find him anyway. In Golden State, where movement is mandatory, it would not.