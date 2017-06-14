They told me that there would be puppies....SAY NO MORE!!! Support @humanecharlotte by getting your calendar this fall! <a href="<a href="pic.twitter.com/Y26KwmljhM" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/Y26KwmljhM" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/Y26KwmljhM