But it’s really no surprise that Lillard thought George must be a free agent now. The Pacers forward has been in the news so often, particularly linked to the Lakers, that it seems like a move must be imminent. More interesting is the fact that he’d be the top priority for Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers may already regret last year’s signing of Evan Turner, but they also have Maurice Harkless at small forward and Allen Crabbe splitting his time at the two wing positions. Alas, they also don’t have anywhere near the salary cap space to handle signing a star, George or otherwise.