Frank Jackson has been traveling to visit various teams with picks (or the potential to acquire picks) in the high teens and 20s, a source told Sporting News. Atlanta, with the No. 19 pick, had Jackson in for an interview, as did the Knicks, who are in the market to obtain picks later in the first round.

June 14, 2017
But it’s really no surprise that Lillard thought George must be a free agent now. The Pacers forward has been in the news so often, particularly linked to the Lakers, that it seems like a move must be imminent. More interesting is the fact that he’d be the top priority for Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers may already regret last year’s signing of Evan Turner, but they also have Maurice Harkless at small forward and Allen Crabbe splitting his time at the two wing positions. Alas, they also don’t have anywhere near the salary cap space to handle signing a star, George or otherwise.
One scout, though, tossed some cold water on Kennard fever, saying that Kennard in the top 10 would be a stretch because he’s not particularly big (6-5.5 with a 6-5.25 wingspan) and figures to struggle defensively in the NBA. “I understand that everyone wants shooters,” the scout told Sporting News. “No one questions that the kid can shoot. But I can’t see him becoming a good defender. You just hope that he develops into a neutral defender, that he does not hurt you. He might go in the lottery in this draft because of the way he can shoot, but in most drafts he is more down in the late teens.”
