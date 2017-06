You’re still pretty raw and you’re only 19 years old, so a lot of NBA executives are excited about your potential. How much room for improvement do you feel you still have? Justin Patton: I feel like I’m nowhere near my ceiling and how great I can be. When people see me now, in the back of my head I’m always thinking, ‘This is nothing, just wait.’ I have so much more room for growth. I’ve always known that about myself and that’s why my goal is to learn something knew every single day. I want to get better every single day and keeping adding different facets to my game, so that one day I can one of the greatest players to ever play the game