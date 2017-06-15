New general manager Travis Schlenk told to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that retaining Millsap remains a priority. However, he acknowledged that Millsap may receive better offers elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent next month. “We are going to make Paul our best offer,” Schlenk said this week. “Will he have better offers? I don’t know. Do we want to keep Paul? Sure. I said last week, if you are building a team with all the things I’ve said, Paul checks all those boxes. He’s a hard-worker. He’s a good guy. He’s high-character. Skilled. He does all that stuff. We’d like to have him. The reality is, he might get better offers than we can make him.”
New general manager Travis Schlenk told to The Atlanta …
Bacon has worked out for many teams leading up to the draft and he’s done well in that setting as well. At 21 years old, Bacon is an NBA-ready prospect and that’s been evident in his workouts. “I definitely feel like I’m ready to make a day-one impact in the NBA,” Bacon said. “I don’t back down from that. That’s one of the reasons why I went back to school this past year, so I could be more prepared. Rather than leaving school after my freshman year and getting picked based on my potential, I wanted to return and prepare more. Now, I feel like I’m NBA-ready. I can give a team whatever they need right now.”
You’re still pretty raw and you’re only 19 years old, so a lot of NBA executives are excited about your potential. How much room for improvement do you feel you still have? Justin Patton: I feel like I’m nowhere near my ceiling and how great I can be. When people see me now, in the back of my head I’m always thinking, ‘This is nothing, just wait.’ I have so much more room for growth. I’ve always known that about myself and that’s why my goal is to learn something knew every single day. I want to get better every single day and keeping adding different facets to my game, so that one day I can one of the greatest players to ever play the game.
Sydney Kings coach coach Andrew Gaze has been appointed by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach for their Summer League campaign. Pacers officials were impressed with the mentoring talents of the former Boomers’ captain after a scouting visit to Sydney earlier this year, News Corp Australia reports.
Porzingis came out of hiding this week, tweeting congratulations to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko for winning the French Open and hosting his four-day youth camp in Liepaja that started Monday and was attended by Knicks teammate Mindaugas Kuzminskas. On Thursday, Porzingis will unveil a new basketball court paid for by his family foundation. According to a source, Porzingis will head to Barcelona after his camp Friday for a promotional tour with Adidas.
Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment Wednesday in a Rochester Hills courtroom after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed.