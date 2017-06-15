Adam Zagoria: Josh Hart still has Atlanta, Spurs and Phoenix workouts. At Sixers now. Didn’t shoot well.
Adam Zagoria: Josh Hart still has Atlanta, Spurs and Ph…
June 15, 2017 | 10:55 am EDT Update
Sirius XM NBA: “I think there’s a 50/50 chance that he’s leaving after next season and heading out West” @Frank Isola “I think it’s happening” @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/1RkxaSLfv4
Adam Zagoria: Josh Hart has had 11 workouts, including the Nets, Lakers,Blazers, Pacers and OKC. Has 3 left.
Sam Amick: Fun facts from Warriors parade: 1.5 mil fans expected (early projections); BART record of 568,000 riders (2012 Giants parade) likely broken
June 15, 2017 | 9:37 am EDT Update
New general manager Travis Schlenk told to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that retaining Millsap remains a priority. However, he acknowledged that Millsap may receive better offers elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent next month. “We are going to make Paul our best offer,” Schlenk said this week. “Will he have better offers? I don’t know. Do we want to keep Paul? Sure. I said last week, if you are building a team with all the things I’ve said, Paul checks all those boxes. He’s a hard-worker. He’s a good guy. He’s high-character. Skilled. He does all that stuff. We’d like to have him. The reality is, he might get better offers than we can make him.”