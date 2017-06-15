Coach Bud said after the season that he expects 2016 ro…
Coach Bud said after the season that he expects 2016 rookies Taurean Prince and DeAndre’ Bembry to participate again. We will release the full roster in the coming weeks. Below is our full schedule, including broadcast information: July 7: Hawks vs. Nets, 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV July 8: Hawks vs. Pelicans, 4 p.m. ET on NBA TV July 10: Hawks vs. Bulls, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU
The Jazz certainly have a strong case to re-sign Hayward, thanks largely to the five-year pact worth an estimated $180 million that only they can offer as well as Utah’s on-the-rise status in the Western Conference. But sources told ESPN.com that the Jazz regard the Heat as no less a threat to lure Hayward away than the Celtics, whose interest in the former Butler star has been anticipated for some time largely thanks to the presence of Hayward’s college coach, Brad Stevens, on Boston’s bench.
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the Sacramento Kings tenth Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on June 16, 2017: Kobi Simmons, Derrick Walton, Troy Caupain, TJ Cline, Jacob Wiley, Reggie Upshaw, Ivan Rabb.
None other than actor and singer Jamie Foxx performing “You’ll Still Have Cleveland” dedicated to Cavs fans dealing with the NBA Finals lost to Golden State on Monday. Foxx, who spoke about his support for Cavs forward LeBron James with Kimmel, made references to the All Star forward as well as Cleveland natives Halle Berry, Drew Carey, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during his performance.
The player, however, wants to remain in New York. “Derrick loves New York and wants to be there,” Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently. “We’ve expressed that to them and been very consistent about it. Whether it happens is on them; all we can do is be clear.”
Armstrong said Rose, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in April, is healthy and working out. He also insinuated that Rose would be willing to take a pay cut (he made $21.3 million last year). “In the end, we want to explore everything—if you’re going to compete, you clearly need a number of [top] players, so let’s figure that out,” Armstrong said. “We want the best team possible. That’s it. All the other stuff, if the team wins, everyone wins.”
In a recent interview with Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan, former Terps guard Greivis Vasquez said of possibly playing for Washington: “That’s the plan.” Vasquez is currently a free agent. “Hopefully they’re interested, obviously they want to see me healthy,” he said. “I’m still in the process of rehabbing, but that would be a great thing for my career, just play the next three or four years in D.C. and help that team, because I know I can help any team, but D.C. is a special city for me. I could go back to a city that’s done so much for me in my college career, so we’ll see what happens.”