In a recent interview with Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan, former Terps guard Greivis Vasquez said of possibly playing for Washington: “That’s the plan.” Vasquez is currently a free agent. “Hopefully they’re interested, obviously they want to see me healthy,” he said. “I’m still in the process of rehabbing, but that would be a great thing for my career, just play the next three or four years in D.C. and help that team, because I know I can help any team, but D.C. is a special city for me. I could go back to a city that’s done so much for me in my college career, so we’ll see what happens.”