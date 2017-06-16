Los Angeles D-Fenders point guard Josh Magette will pla…
Los Angeles D-Fenders point guard Josh Magette will play for the Indiana Pacers in Orlando Summer League before suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas Summer League, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
June 15, 2017 | 8:41 pm EDT Update
Nate Taylor: Paul George: “I’m a Pacer. There’s no way around that. This is my team, my group & this is where I’m at.”
Ryan Ward: Next group for Lakers’ pre-draft workouts: Jabari Bird, James Blackmon Jr., Tyler Cavanaugh, Isaiah Hicks, Devin Robinson, Michael Smith
Marc Stein: The Milwaukee Bucks have interviewed their own director of basketball operations, Jon Horst, for their vacant GM post, league sources say.
Marc Stein: League sources say Jon Horst has emerged as an increasingly serious Bucks GM candidate after working under former Bucks GM John Hammond
Marc Stein: Now Jon Horst — who John Hammond wanted to bring to Orlando — is contending for GM alongside Zanik, who is heading Milwaukee’s draft prep