USA Today Sports

Alex Kennedy: Former NBA player Bryce Cotton (who spent…

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 17, 2017 | 1:49 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: Projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz will work out for Philadelphia today, league sources confirm to ESPN. The Celtics and Sixers are discussing a trade that would send Boston’s No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Marc Stein. Philadelphia will take a closer look at Fultz today presumably before going forward with its trade discussions with Boston. Fultz’s scheduled workout was first reported by the Philadelphia Daily News.
12 mins ago via ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home