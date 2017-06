Ian Begley: Projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz will work out for Philadelphia today, league sources confirm to ESPN. The Celtics and Sixers are discussing a trade that would send Boston’s No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Marc Stein. Philadelphia will take a closer look at Fultz today presumably before going forward with its trade discussions with Boston. Fultz’s scheduled workout was first reported by the Philadelphia Daily News.