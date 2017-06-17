Alex Kennedy: Former NBA player Bryce Cotton (who spent…
Alex Kennedy: Former NBA player Bryce Cotton (who spent last season in Australia) will play Summer League with the Atlanta Hawks, according to sources.
June 17, 2017 | 1:49 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: Projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz will work out for Philadelphia today, league sources confirm to ESPN. The Celtics and Sixers are discussing a trade that would send Boston’s No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Marc Stein. Philadelphia will take a closer look at Fultz today presumably before going forward with its trade discussions with Boston. Fultz’s scheduled workout was first reported by the Philadelphia Daily News.
Keith Pompey: The #sixers are tentatively scheduled to work out @AmileJefferson on Monday, according to a source.
Mark Montieth: James Blackmon had last pre-draft workout today for @Indiana Pacers. Six in a row and 14-15 by his count. Needed to prove ballhandling, defense.
In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their seventh draft workout on June 18: Edrice ‘Bam’ Adebayo, Troy Caupain, Justin Jackson, Tim Kempton, Luke Kennard, Rodney Purvis.